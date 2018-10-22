Bennett scores four in hockey success

East League - EML Division 2N

Leadenham 1

Horncastle Men’s 1sts 5

Nick Bennett scored four times as Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts left Leadenham with a 5-1 win on Saturday.

The result keeps Horncastle top of the table with five straight wins to start the season.

From push back, Leadenham looked strong, driving straight into the Horncastle half and trying to catch them unaware.

Despite their efforts, Horncastle held firm and immediately looked to hit back.

Eventually, Horncastle proved too strong and, after 10 minutes, Bennett scored his first of the day with a reverse shot that deflected in off the far post.

Through a number of Leadenham errors, Bennett was gifted opportunities to score a further two goals to make the score 3-0.

Leadenham got a rare opportunity not long after on the break, with a player glancing a shot past the Horncastle keeper to reduce the arrears.

But an in-form Bennett pounced on another opportunity just before half time to end the first half 4-1 in Horncastle’s favour.

Horncastle came back strong after the break, dominating much of the second half.

However, there was only one goal to come for the rest of the match, captain Robert Scott slotting home.

Horncastle host fellow highfliers Cambridge City Fourths on Saturday (12.30pm).

East League - EWL Division 3NW

Cambridge University 3rds 2

Horncastle Ladies’ 1sts 0

Travelling away to Cambridge University to a ground where they lost heavily last year, Horncastle Hockey Club’s Ladies Firsts knew it was going to be a tough match.

The away team were young, fast and fit and, from the outset, were firing on all cylinders.

The team’s defenders worked hard at the back to defend the D and, despite a first Cambridge goal, the team battled hard with a firm determination from all the players.

In the second half Horncastle drove hard and both goalies had plenty of work to do.

Horncastle had a number of opportunities in the D to score which they didn’t quite convert.

A second goal meant the final score was 2-0 to the hosts, but overall the game was balanced across the pitch and was evenly contested.

The result was Horncastle’s first loss of the season, but there were still a lot of positives to be taken from the game, which was a huge improvement from last year’s fixture.

Every member of the team worked hard to gain possession with the Player of the Match award going to Fliss Beale for a strong, determined performance.

On Saturday the ladies host Haverhill (11am).

East League - EML Division 5NW

Horncastle Men;s 2nds 3

Bourne Deeping 4ths 5

The men’s seconds faced the challenge of Bourne Deeping Fourths this weekend, a team that was relegated from the league above at the end of last season.

The hosts started brightly with Sam Howden scoring a great reverse stick strike to take the lead.

However, Bourne Deeping counter attacked almost immediately and levelled the scores, before taking the lead.

Sam Howden scored his second to make it 2-2 at the break.

shortly after the start of the second half Bourne scored two more, before Horncastle clawed one back courtesy of Dave Seymour.

This did not spell the start of a comeback and Bourne scored one more to end the game 5-3 winners.

Andrew Lammiman made a goalline save to prevent a sixth.

On Saturday the side are away at March Town Seconds (3.30pm).

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Horncastle Ladies’ Seconds 0

Bourne Deeping 2nds 2

Horncastle Ladies’ Seconds took to the field after a two-week break.

Visitors Bourne Deeping Thirds put pressure on from the start, Horncastle fighting hard and keeping the scoreline level.

But Bourne persisted with many attacks and finally got the breakthrough with a strike which deflected off a home defender, slipping between the keeper’s legs.

Horncastle countered with decisive attacks in to the Bourne circle, but the side couldn’t find the target.

Horncastle started the second half strongly and enjoyed plenty of attacks and won a series of short corners.

Horncastle came very close but a goal couldn’t be found.

Bourne fought back and made it 2-0.

A long corner was taken short and rolled around the defence, before the ball was slipped to an awaiting attacker who found the net.

Horncastle pushed but couldn’t get on the scoresheet, while Player of the Match Annabel Rinfret made some excellent saves.

On Saturday the ladies host Bourne Deeping’s third team (2pm).