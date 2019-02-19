Bennett bags eight as the Firsts thrash Wisbech

East League - EML Division 2N

Horncastle Men’s 1sts 12

Horncastle Hockey Club, mens team. James Harris

Wisbech Town 2nds 1

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts thrashed basement side Wisbech 12-1 on Saturday.

It was a must-win encounter for the hosts, looking to boost their goal difference in their title challenge following two defeats.

James Harris opened the Horncastle account with a well-worked goal as a front line of Harris, Nick Bennett and Robert Scott worked the Wisbech defence.

Horncastle Hockey Club, mens team. Nick Bennett

Horncastle ended the first half 5-0 up, with Harris scoring two and Bennett bagging himself a hat trick.

The second half followed in the same fashion, Bennett taking his tally to eight and Harris four.

On Saturday Horncastle host Leadenham (1.30pm).

East League - EWL Division 3NW

Horncastle Ladies’s 1sts 3

Ely City 1sts 4

Horncastle Ladies’s Firsts were beaten 4-3 at home by Ely Firsts.

Horncastle pressed from the off and opened the scoring with Izzy Williams getting on the scoresheet first.

Ely then applied the pressure hard and a combination of short corners and repetitive shots on target resulted in them scoring four goals to lead 4-1.

After a half-time team talk and a formation change Horncastle came back strongly with Britt Esterhuizen and Emily Tokelove giving the side hope with 10 minutes to go.

Captain and goalkeeper Laura Neame made the decision to step off the pitch allowing for an extra outfield player and chances were created, but Ely held on.

Emily Tokelove was named Player of the Match.

East League - EML Division 5NW

Cambridge South 4ths 1

Horncastle Men’s 2nds 1

Horncastle Seconds were unfortunate to only draw their game at Cambridge South Fourths after they dominated possession from 15 minutes before half time until the end of the match.

Things started badly on a bouncy pitch when a bobbling effort caused confusion in the away side’s ranks and Cambridge took a fifth-minute lead.

Seymour left it to keeper Howden and they both watched it trickle over the line.

After the opening 20 minutes Horncastle found their stride and applied pressure.

Seymour twice came close with fierce shots and it was only fine saves from the opposition keeper that prevented the equaliser.

South had several breakaway attacks but some good defensive work by Bee, Edwards and Warner kept them at bay.

During this period Howden made two exceptional saves to keep his team in contention.

Horncastle had a series of short corners and from the second of these Black put a magnificent drag flick high into the corner of the goal for the equaliser.

Julian Howden was named Man of the Match.

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Leadenham 1sts 2

Horncastle Ladies’s 2nds 2

Horncastle Ladies’s Seconds travelled to Leadenham for what they knew would be a tough battle as they only had 10 players - but secured a draw with a fantastic fightback.

The hosts took the lead but Horncastle refused to give up the fight.

A scramble in the Horncastle area then ended with Leadenham doubling their advantage.

After the interval Horncastle were straight back on the attack with excellent midfield work.

Horncastle won a penalty corner where Wood found Cory, who slotted the ball home to reduce the arrears.

Neame then levelled with a shot which crossed the line after some strong saves by the Leadenham goalkeeper.

Keeper Rinfret then earned the draw with a vital save at the death.

Player of the match was Daisy Samra.