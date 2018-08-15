Belles sounding out new netball players

The highly-successful and long-established Horncastle Belles Netball Club is seeking new players to join the club for the forthcoming season.

The club is now under new management and has coaches who are currently undertaking England Netball qualifications.

The Belles recently celebrated another successful season at their annual awards evening, held at St Hugh’s School.

Notable achievements were the under 12s team who finished the season as winners of the Lincolnshire County Netball League Division Two, and the under 16s A and B teams, who finished third in Division One and Two respectively.

Training starts on Sunday, September 2 at St Hugh’s School Sports Hall, Cromwell Avenue, Woodhall Spa.

Training times are Sunday mornings, 9.30-10.30am, for boys in years five and six and girls in years five, six and seven, and 10.30am-11.30am for girls in school years eight, nine, 10 and 11.

For further information contact hcbellesnetballclub@gmail.com or come along.

There will be taster days for boys and girls in years five and six on Sunday, August 12 and 19 (10am-11am) at St Hugh’s.

Places can be booked at the above address.