Horncastle and District Invitation FC were competing from Boves this weekend.

D. Barrett’s loft poroduced the winning bird.

Results were: 1 D. Barrett 1354, 2 and 3 G. Cunningham 1333 and 1325, 4 D. Barrett 1312, 5 R. True 1310, 6 and 7 D. Reeson 1278 and 1253, 8 D. Barrett 1224, 9 R. True 1180, 10 D. Barrett 1152, 11 R. True 1122, 12 D. Barrett 1105.