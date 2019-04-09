Athletes take it outdoors

Jim and Kieran Gillespie were competing at the first Loughborough outdoor meeting of the summer series, even if it still felt like winter.

Dad Jim won the hammer with a 25.85m effort before Kieran then took to the track in the 110m hurdles and, into a very strong headwind, finished within a couple of 10ths of his personal best, running 18.50 secs for second.

A discus throw of 25.50m saw Jim claim asecond victory.

Both father and son competed in the shot putt, both claiming wins in their categories. Kieran threw 10.07m for an outdoor personal best, with Jim registering 8.65m.

Finally, Kieran ran the 400m in cold and windy conditions, clocking 57.59 secs, his second-best time ever.

Kieran had already begun the oudoor season in encouraging style.

Competing at an event at Leeds Beckett University last Wednesday, he leapt a respectable 1.60m in high jump to begin proceedings.

The discus followed, in which he had to throw the men’s weight implement, which is heavier than he normally throws, as this was a university event.

But this didn’t seem to bother him as he threw a personal best of 25.19m, three metres further than he threw this time last year with the lighter one.

His final event of the day was the javelin where 36.85m was way in advance of the 30m he opened with last year.