Woodhall Spa golfer Nathan Kimsey clinched a top 10 finish at the Australian PGA Championship.

He finished in joint-ninth with Wade Ormsley on -10 at the RACV Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast.

A final round -7 on the par 72 course ensured the event was one to be remembered for Kimsey.

He opened with a round of 73 last Thursday, before returning with scores of 67, 73 and 65 on the following days.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia was among the entrants, finishing joint-24th on -6.