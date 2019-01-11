A return to action for hockey club teams

Horncastle Hockey Club teams will return to action following the festive break this weekend.

The Men’s First team are looking to build upon their stunning start to the East League - EML Division 2N campaign.

With 11 wins and one draw to their name in 2018, they are looking to continue their unbeaten streak as they host St Neots Firsts on Saturday.

The match begins at 1.30pm.

The Ladies’s Firsts are preparing for a Lincolnshire derby.

They sit third in the East League - EWL Division 3NW and will host ninth-placed Spalding Firsts this Saturday.

The match begins at 11.30am.

The Men’s Seconds return to action in the East League - EML Division 5NW, travelling to face Cambridge City Sixths.

The Ladies’s Seconds will also face Spalding, travelling to take on their Thirds in a East League - EWL Division 4NW(N) contest which will begin at 11am.