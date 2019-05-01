Mickey Stones knows Horncastle Town have a rebuilding job on their hands this summer - but he is also keen to give youth a chance.

The Wongers will be keen to improve upon this season’s ninth-place finish in the Lincs League, and with a number of senior players looking likely to move on, next season’s squad looks set to have a fresh look.

“The last couple of seasons we perhaps thought that players would come and find us,” Stones said.

“We’ve got a good ground, good facilities and a good fanbase.

“Some have come to us but maybe we need to go out and look to strengthen now.”

The manager also stated that a number of youngsters will be given their chance to impress in the first team.

“We’ll also be promoting a few younger players into the first team squad,” Stones added.

“We have to be realistic. The league will get stronger with three or four more teams coming in and we need to be competitive.

“It might take a few years for us to be challenging for the title again but the club is patient and they understand that.

“They know it takes time to build a team and if we can win a cup a season they’d be happy with that in the short term.

“It’ a rebuilding job, but we will also give younger players their chance.”

Skipper Chris Johnson and Andrew Shinn will both step away from the squad now the season is over, while question marks remain over midfielder Richard Jackson.

Stones is also aware that player-assistants Nathan Rawdon and Steve Lovett aren’t getting any younger.

“There’s a chance Richard Jackson won’t be with us next season. He’s not made his mind up and he’s got an injury, looks like it could be a hernia,” Stones added.

“Lurch (Rawdon) and Lovett are another year older, they’re both 35-36 next year.”

Lincs League

Wyberton 2

Horncastle Town 0

Wyberton claimed the three points as they ended their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign with victory against Horncastle Town.

The two rivals enjoy a good tussle but on this occasion it was the Colts who came out on top thanks to goals from Craig Parker and Nath Wright.

The contest was also the final appearance for long-serving Wongers Chris Johnson and Andrew Shinn.

While there are still games to be played, Wyberton sit in fifth but will hold onto that position if there is no winner from Friday’s fixture between Cleethorpes Town and Lincoln United Development, who both trail the Colts by two points.

Horncastle have finished the campaign in ninth.