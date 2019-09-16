Young Woodhall side beat United

Woodhall Spa United FC under 15s hosted much-fancied Lincoln United U15s at the Abbey Lane ground in their first game of the season.

Lincoln opened their account previously with a 6-1 thrashing of newcomers The Lounge from Holton-Le-Clay, so Woodhall were in for a tough game.

Harry Taylor opened the scoring for Woodhall from the penalty spot after George Spencer was brought down, only for Lincoln to equalise minutes later.

Lincoln came on strong but were thwarted by a solid Woodhall defence.

The score remained 1-1 as the teams went in for half time.

A re-shuffle at half time saw Woodhall take control and regain the lead after a Tom Lancaster free kick was headed home by Tristan Cull.

All three points were sealed by a superb effort from Ashdon Quinn.

Manager Paul Masterman was a happy man.

He said: “All our hard work pre-season has paid off.

“It was a solid performance by the lads who all put in 100 per cent.

“Lincoln are one of the favourites in this league so I’m particularly pleased.”