Wyberton book Lincs Junior Cup final date

Wyberton booked their place in the Lincs Junior Cup Final with a 1-0 win away to Nettleham.

Will Britton in the right place at the right time to tap in Nicky Frost’s inviting centre at the back post on 20 minutes.

Saturday’s semi-final was played out in difficult conditions for both teams as strong winds disrupted the flow of the tie.

The goal sparked Nettleham into life for the second period of the first half as they forced two top saves from Doughty in the Wyberton net.

Doughty smartly tipped the first effort around the post and stopped the second one-on-one, thankful a defender was close-by to mop up the danger.

Wyberton had the chance to double their lead early in the second half only for Britton to fire narrowly over the crossbar.

And, despite a late surge from Nettleham, Wyberton saw off the danger to seal the win and a cup final place where they will face Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Manager Joe Greswell said: “We knew coming here was going to be hard. Their pitch is massive and the weather condition didn’t help and made it difficult for both teams.

“I was happy with how we approached the game as we spoke about how we have to respect them, respect the pitch and respect the fact they will have periods of the game where they will be on top, which happened.

“Usually if a team has a good period against us we start arguing between ourselves but there was none of that on Saturday.

“Everyone defended well as a team and gave it their all for their team mates which, as a manager, is great to see. Now we have to turn these good cup performances into league games and climb that table.”

Wyberton travel to Nettleham next weekend in Lincs league action (2pm kick off).