Woodhall Spa squad officially good sports

It’s official, Woodhall Spa United under 14s are good sports.

The squad received an unexpected bonus at the end of the recent season as they were named the Most Sporting Team across all three divisions of the Co-op Mid-Lincs Youth League.

Each week teams rated their opposition in terms of how sporting they were to play against and the Woodhall youngsters gained the highest score from 30 sides.

Head coach Paul Masterman said: “We’re really proud of the lads. They’ve worked hard all season and our ethos is to always give 100 per cent and to remember that they represent not only the club, but themselves and their families too.

“Their conduct on the pitch has been exemplary and to receive this award and a brand-new kit as a prize is amazing.

“We go into the 19-20 season now as under 15s raring to go.”

The team are on the lookout for new sponsors, helpers and players (youngsters about to join year 10).

Any interested parties can contact Paul on 07771 794266.

Woodhall Spa also received similar awards at current under nine and under 15 level too.