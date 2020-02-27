Wongers welcome back their fab four

Horncastle Town will welcome back four first-team regulars as they prepare to face Louth Town.

Skipper Steve Brown, Nathan Rawdon, Andrew Bullivant and Josh Kisby were all missing for the weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Lincs League leaders Hykeham Town.

But manager Mickey Stones expects all four to offer a welcome boost on Saturday.

“It was the first game Browny’s missed this season, it will be good to have them all back to help strengthen the side,” Stones told The News.

“They’ll make a difference to the team.”

Louth have been without a fixture since February 8 and Stones is hopeful The Wong will be in a good condition as it has hasn’t hosted a first-team game since mid-January.

Town are targeting victories from Saturday (KO 3pm) and the following weekend’s visit of Lincoln United Development as the Wongers aim to go into back-to-back Supplementary Cup and Chllenge Cup contests in good form.

While the Wongers were beaten by Hykeham on Saturday, the club left Lincoln anything but disillusioned.

“While it wasn’t a great result we were pleased with the performance,” Stones said.

“We felt we were the better team and did well in difficult conditions.”

Jake O’Callaghan got on the scoresheet as he rounded off a good team move during a tricky first half which saw Horncastle battling with the wind.

Despite trailing 2-1 at the break they felt confident going into the second half.

“We just couldn’t take our chances,” Stones said.

“We played well and it’s given us confidence against the top sides.”

Hykeham completed the scoring at the death as the Wongers threw men forward looking for an equaliser.

“I think 2-1 would probably be a fairer result,” said Stones.

“We were chasing the game at that point.”