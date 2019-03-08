Wongers want to tame the Wolves

Mickey Stones wants Horncastle Town to build on Saturday’s win at Ashby Avenue - targeting nine points and a cup win from the side’s next four games.

After a three-game winless streak Town got back to winning ways with a hard-fought draw at Lincoln United Development Squad.

After putting a five-point gap between themselves and the bottom three, Horncastle are now eight points beind fourth-placed Ruston Sports in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

And boss Stones believes that victories against Louth Town, Rustons and Immingham Town in their next three league matches will give the club a real chance of fulfilling their target of a top-four finish.

Town also have a Challenge Cup semi-final at home to Lincoln United DS to look forward to within the next four weekends.

“The next three league games are really important for us,” Stones said.

“We want to take nine points from them and get into another final.

“That will do our confidence a lot of good for the rest of the season.

“We want to be up there, keep climbing the table.”

Next up is a trip to Saltfleetby to face basement boys Louth on Saturday (KO 3pm).

But Stones knows success against the White Wolves is not a given, thinking back to the goalless draw on the road in the final game of last season which ended the Wongers’s hopes of winning the title.

“It’s massively important we keep picking up good results and keep that confidence going, but Louth won’t be easy,” Stones told The News.

“We remember going there last year when we needed three points to keep us in with a chance of winning the league.

“It will be a tough test, they will make it really difficult for us.

“It’s a small pitch and they’ll make it hard for us to do anything with the ball.”