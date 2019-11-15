Wongers to test credentials as they face Hykeham challenge

Horncastle Town boss Mickey Stones wants his Horncastle Town side to bounce back as they face highflying Hykeham Town on Saturday.

The Wongers’ eight-game unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend with a 3-2 home defeat to Brigg Town Reserves.

And now boss Stones wants his side to show their mettle against the side currently joint-top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League.

“Hykeham are a good side, and it will be a good test for us,” Stones said.

“We haven’t played one of the top sides since the first day of the season ( a 3-1 defeat to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves), so it will be a good way to see how we compare.”

Hykeham sit joint-top in the league table, level on 25 points with leaders Gainsborough but with an inferior goal difference.

They have won 12 and drawn one of their 13 games in all competitions, scoring 67 goals along the way.

The Wongers sit three places and 11 points behind

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.

Saturday’s clash at The Wong saw the Zebras storm into a 3-0 lead before the break.

Michael Harness reduced the arrears after the interval and Jasper Caudwell gave Town hope with as he converted a penalty.

But Brigg held on to claim three points, their third league win of the campaign to date.