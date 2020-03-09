Wongers show their battling qualities to secure the points

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 2 Lincoln United Development 0

Horncastle Town (red), v Lincoln United Development. Glynn Powell

Mickey Stones praised Horncastle Town’s batting qualities as they earned a 2-0 win over Lincoln United Development on Saturday.

Scott Lowman and Finlay Armond netted the vital goals for the hosts at The Wong.

“It was a difficult win,” Stones said.

“We weren’t happy with the performance but the conditions were again difficult.

Horncastle Town (red), v Lincoln United Development. Nadir Boulaid

“Every week it doesn’t forecast a heavy wind, but we still get them.

“We wanted to play football but it was difficult for the lads to do that.

“We didn’t create any chances first half. We scored from 30 yards out, but we don’t count that as a chance.”

Lowman’s first half wonder strike proved the difference at the interval.

Horncastle Town (red), v Lincoln United Development. Scott Lowman

“It was a fantastic goal and we’re delighted for Scott,” Stones added.

“He’s probably our most consistent player week-in and week-out and it was a great goal.”

Substitute Armond wrapped up the scoring at the death.

“We felt we were comfortable and had defended well,” said Stones.

Horncastle Town (red), v Lincoln United Development. Benjamin Fidling

“But at 1-0 you never quite know what can happen.

“The second goal secured the win.”

The result leaves the Wongers fourth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.