Wongers set sights on Lincs Cup semis

Horncastle Town will be eyeing a place in the final four of the county cup when they return to action on Saturday

The Wongers will travel to face Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League rivals Nettleham in the last eight of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Steve Brown was on target as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at The Wong in September, in a game where the hosts had Nadir Boulaid dismissed.

But since then Horncastle have gone from strength to strength, losing just one of their past 12 contests in all competitions.

And now manager Mickey Stones believes his side will travel full of confidence to meet their opponents who currently sit seven places below them in the league.

“It’s not the worst draw we could have had,” he told The News.

“Nettleham are a side we know a bit about and they’ll want to beat us.

“But we’ve been playing well, we’ve got that balance right in the team and hopefully we can get into the next round.”

The Wongers - beaten finalists in last year’s Lincolnshire Junior Cup - are also in the Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup, but the county prize remains their top priority.

They have beaten College Wanderers 6-1, Market Rasen Town 12-0 and Benington 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals, although this will be their first away fixture in the competition this season.

How both sides react following the festive break will also play a factor in the contest.

Town haven’t played match since December 14’s 1-0 home win over Wyberton, the Colts’ first defeat of the league campaign.

Nettleham’s last match was even longer ago, a 3-1 reverse at Brigg Town Reserves.

Kick off at Lusanne Park will be at 1.30pm.