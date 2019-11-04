Wongers’ ruthless streak is pleasing boss Stones

Horncastle Town’s new-found ruthless streak is pleasing manager Mickey Stones.

The Wongers thrashed Market Rasen Town 12-0 on Saturday in their Lincs Junior Cup clash.

A change in tactics has seen the Wongers rediscover their scoring touch this season.

“We’re happy with the goalscorers,” said Stones, reflecting on how the team are netting from a mixture of positions.

“We’re only two goals off equalising last season’s goal tally.

“We’ve got two lads on seven and last season’s leading scorer got eight.

“We wanted to score more goals this season.”

Jasper Caudwell and Luke Blondel - who both scored hat-tricks on Saturday - are the Wongers’ leading scorers this campaign.

Michael Harness and Stones have five goals apiece, with defender Steve Brown on four.

As well as the hat-trick heroes, Harness (two), Brown (two), Glynn Powell and Jake O’Callaghan completed the rout against the East Lincs Combination Division Three side.

“It was a big scoreline, but sort of what we expected due to the level they play at and the results they’ve had so far,” Stones continued.

“But we had to make sure we did everything properly and got the win, which we did.”

Stones was confident going into the contest, but admitted the scoreline was higher than anticipated.

“We knew it was a potential banana skin, in those conditions definitely,” he said.

“We said it was important to approach the game and play the style of football we’ve worked on, and if we got chances to make sure we created them in the right way - moving the ball and creating chances from wide areas.

“We had to make it a worthwhile exercise and the lads did that.

“It was 7-0 at half time and sometimes you can’t get going in the same way in the second half.

“But we did exactly the same - it was a good a performance.”