Wongers return to county cup quest

Horncastle Town would love to get over last year’s county cup heartbreak by lifting the trophy.

But Manager Mickey Stones knows lady luck will have to play her part if the Wongers are to be crowned this season’s Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup champions.

Town return to county cup action for the first time since April’s 3-1 defeat to Brigg Town CIC in the final at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

College Wanderers will provide the opposition at The Wong, and Stones is refusing to take the opposing team lightly.

“It’s definitely a competition we want to go as far as possible in again,” he said.

“They’re from a lower league but they’re a strong side, they won it six years ago.

“They’re from the Scunthorpe League so we think we know what to expect, a tough test. A bit of a battle for us.

“They’ll probably be physical and direct and try to stretch us. So it’s up to us to be on it and have no excuses.”

Elliot Andrew was on target for Town in last season’s Lincs Junior Cup final, but his finish proved to be a consolation as Reece Moody, Jake Reed and Jonny Nicholls settled the contest in the Zebras’ favour.

“We’d love to go one further than last year and win it,” Stones added.

“But you also need a bit of luck as well.

“We had a good run to the final, but this year you don’t know, we might get a Hykeham or a Gainsborough Trinity Reserves in the next round if we win this one.

“Brigg were the best team we played in the competition last year and we didn’t meet them until the final.

“You have to play well but you need somrthing else.”

The Wongers were without a match at the weekend.

Boston League sides Coningsby and Park United will also be in county cup action.

Coningsby host Nettleham and Park are away at Crowle Colts.

All matches kick off at 2pm.