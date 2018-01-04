Wongers return in search of vital points

Horncastle Town will be looking to kick off 2018 with three points at CGB Humbertherm.

With Ruston Sports travelling to second-bottom AFC Boston, the Wongers know that victory at Fulstow will be their best bet of remaining top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League, where they enjoyed sitting throughout the festive break.

Humbertherm are third-bottom of the standings, but ended last year by picking up four of their seven league points following a 4-2 win at AFC and a strong 3-3 draw with battling Immingham Town.

“You never quite know what to expect there,” joint-boss Mickey Stones said.

“But they’ll not make it easy for us.

“It’s important we try to start the year with a win as a slow start this time last year cost us.

“We want to be as successful as possible.”

Town and Rustons sit joint top of the table, both on 20 points.

But with Rustons - who beat Horncastle 5-3 in their last outing - having a game in hand, the Wongers know that continuing to win matches is their best chance of keeping their rivals at bay.

January will certainly prove to be a test of Horncastle’s mettle as Saturday’s match will be followed by contests against the rest of the top four.

Forth-placed Nettleham will be the visitors on January 13.

This will be followed by trips to third-placed Grimsby Borough Academy on the 20th and Rustons on the 27th.

Goals from Ben Fidling, Michael Harness, Chris Johnson, Liam Papworth and Jack Wood saw Horncastle thrash Humbertherm 5-0 at the Wong in October.

Kick off on Saturday will be at 2pm.