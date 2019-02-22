Wongers ready to resume Rustons rivalry

Horncastle Town return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action as they host Ruston Sports on Saturday.

It will be the first time this season that Mickey Stones’s side have met Rustons, who sit fifth in the standings.

But the two teams battled it out for top spot in the table for long periods of last season, before Sports were crowned champions, Skegness Town eventually claiming second spot.

Rustons sit four places and eight points ahead of the Wongers, but have played two games more.

Town picked up a point against Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday, while Sports have won three of their past four contests.

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.