Wongers playing for their shirts ahead of Louth Town double

Horncastle Town will face Louth twice in the space of three days - with manager Mickey Stones warning his squad they are playing for their shirts.

The Wongers will host the White Wolves in Challenge Cup action tonight (Wednesday), before travelling to Saltfleetby for a Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League contest on Saturday.

“We had four lads unavailable for Saturday,” Stones said of the 3-0 win at Sleaford Town Rangers.

“They’ll be available for the Louth game.

“The lads have done well and we’ll go with a similar team.

“But they know they’re playing for their shirts. If we don’t get a result there could be five changes for Saturday.”

Indeed, Stones is contemplating how to approach the second contest against Louth.

“It’s not ideal playing them back-to-back,” he added.

“As a manager the first game changes how you approach the second one and you question yourself.

“Do you go out and play your game again and play to your strengths or do you try something a bit different?

“It’s a difficult place to go. It’s always a tough game on their pitch.”

The Wongers currently sit sixth in the table with Louth 10th, having played one game fewer.

However, the White Wolves have recorded one win and five defeats in the league to date.

Tonight’s contest kicks off at 7.45pm with Saturday’s match getting underway at 3pm.