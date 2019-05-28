Wongers on lookout for managers

Horncastle Town are looking to fill two managerial vacancies.

The Wongers are keen to hear expressions of interest as soon as possible from anyone keen to run the Saturday reserve side and boys’s under 14s.

The reserves compete in the Boston Saturday League Division One.

An assistant is in place but the club is are seeking a candidate to take on the lead management role.

The boys’s under 14s compete in the Mid-Lincs Junior League with match days on a Sunday.

The club has administration and coaching assistance in place but require a manager.

Town will assist in any certification required to meet their FA Charter Standard.

Potentially interested parties should contact the club secretary Pete Nagle at pnaglehtfc@hotmail.co.uk.