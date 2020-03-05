Wongers must find their ‘ruthless’ streak - Stones

Mickey Stones wants his Horncastle Town squad to show their ‘ruthless’ streak as they host Lincoln United Development on Saturday.

The Wongers host their Lincs League rivals on Saturday, ahead of back-to-back cup semi-finals .

And Stones wants his squad to hit top form this weekend (KO 3pm) to put them in good stead for their two crunch knockout ties.

“It’s a game where players have the chance to prove they should be playing in a semi-final,” he said.

“Lincoln United are another of those mid-table sides that we feel we should be beating at home this season, but it hasn’t been the case.

“The lads have to be up for it.”

Town drew 3-3 with Louth at home this weekend, conceding a late leveller against their 10-man guests.

Now the Wongers have one eye on March 14’s Supplementary Cup clash at Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and the Challenge Cup tie against Immingham seven days later, the manager believes his side have to be at their best.

“We need to make sure we’re prepared for that properly,” Stones continued.

“Everyone is available (to face Lincoln) and we will have to play our best side to get ready for Gainsborough.

“Usually you think about your substitutes, who goes there because they didn’t play well or didn’t make training.

“But we have to put our strongest side out as we’ve got two important games coming up.”

While Stones wants that winning mentality back as soon as possible, he has no fears that his side will be anything but ready.

“We’ll have no problems being up for the cup games,” he said.

“I said to the lads after Saturday that I know that won’t be a problem.

“But we have to be up for Lincoln United as well.

“It makes a difference if you go into a semi-final on the back of a win.

“Teams like Brigg and Louth, we’ve not raised our game or got the result at home. We need to be much improved. We need to be ruthless on Saturday.”

Horncastle are now eight points behind third-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway and Stones concedes his side may be unable to claim a coveted top-three finish.

But with the return of coach John Rawdon, he reckons the Wongers will have an added spring in their step.

He told The News: “It’s possible, but probably won’t happen now.

“The fact is that we’ve got two semi-finals coming up now and the most important thing for us is to concentrate on them.

“That’s what our priority is now.

“John Rawdon is back. He’s been away for six weeks with work.

“Having him back, his enthuisasm for the game, will make a big difference.”