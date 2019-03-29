Wongers looking to bounce back on road

Horncastle Town have the chance to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

The side travel to Immingham Town this weekend, with Mickey Stones’s side looking for an upturn in fortunes.

They will also be able to put some additional breathing space between themselves and their guests with a positive result.

The Wongers currently sit ninth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table, six points and a place above Immingham.

Despite Immingham having played three games more, Horncastle will be keen to open up a wider gap on the bottom three.

Victory could even see them leapfrog Nettleham in the standings if they are beaten by Cleethorpes Town.

The Wongers’s hopes of reaching the Challenge Cup final for a third successive year were ended with their 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln United Development Squad in the semi-finals on Saturday.

After a goalless first half it took a solitary Callum Chapman finish to separate the two sides, who had claimed a win apiece against each other previously this season.

While the Wongers still have the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup final to look forward to, it will be Lincoln who face Brigg Town CIC in the final after they beat Louth Town 4-2 at Saltfleetby.

Saturday’s defeat added to a frustrating spell for Horncastle who have won just one of their past seven fixtures, following on from an unbeaten two months in which they couldn’t be bettered in seven fixtures.

Immingham themselves are keen to find some form as they are nine contests without victory, including a 3-0 defeat at The Wong.

Andrew Bullivant scored twice and Luke Blondel was also on target in the reverse fixture in late January.

Kick off at Blossom Way will be at 3pm.