Wongers left without a match as Tulips pull out

Horncastle Town were left without a fixture on Saturday as opponents Spalding United Development Side were unable to fulfil the fixture.

The Wongers had beaten the Tulips 13-0 seven days earlier in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

And the two sides were set to meet again in Challenge Cup action.

However, Mickey Stones’ side were left twiddling their thumbs.

Horncastle face another blank weekend as they are without a fixture this Saturday.

They will return to action on October 3, away at Chapel Swifts in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

The Wongers are desperate for success and have made that and the Lincolnshire League their top priorities after Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup success over the past two seasons.

Swifts compete in the East Lincs Football Combination League.