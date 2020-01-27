Wongers left to rue ‘missed opportunity’

Horncastle Town were left rueing a ‘missed opportunity’ as they were beaten 2-1 at Cleethorpes Town Reserves on Saturday.

Defeat sees the Wongers remain fourth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League, although three points would have seen them pull level on points with third-place Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

“It was a missed opportunity,” said manager Mickey Stones.

“We had the chance to draw level on points with Moorlands in third place and we want to be up there and show we’re as good as the top-three who all want to go up this year.

“That’s the annoying thing, but we have to regroup for the next game.

“When you lose you feel really down but we got over the county cup defeat with back-to-back wins, and we need to do somthing similar again.”

Michael Harness netted for the Wongers, but a series of missed chances in the opening 45 minutes proved costly for Horncastle.

“We were annoyed really as we thought we should have won,” Stones added.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half and that cost us really.

“When they scored their second we still had 40 minutes to play, but we panicked.

“We stopped playing our football, giving away silly free kicks trying to get the ball back and rushing passes up the pitch.

“They defended well, frustrated us and did a good job. But missed chances cost us.”

Town have a blank weekend but return to action on Saturday, February 8 when they travel to face Brigg Town Reserves.