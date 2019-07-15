Wongers kick off with win

Horncastle Town kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 victory over United Counties League Premier Division outfit Pinhbeck United.

Michael Harness, Luke Blondel and Jasper Caudwell were on target for the Wongers against their youthful opponents on Friday night.

Mickey Stones’ side return to warm-up action as they prepare for the new Lincs League campaign on Friday.

A change to the schedule has seeen defending Boston League champions Spilsby Town replace Susie’s Stars as the opposition.

Kick off at The Wong will be at 7.30pm.