Wongers kick off with a new focus

Mickey Stones says Horncastle Town will begin their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign with a new focus this season.

The first two campaigns in the dug-out have been fruitful for boss Stones and Andrew Shinn - who has stepped down to take on a coaching role with the club this summer - as they lifted both the Challenge and Supplementary Cups.

But now the Wongers have their sights set on bigger prizes - the league title and Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Ruston Sports will be keen to retain the title, but with runners-up Skegness Town, recently the dominant side in the competition, moving up to the Northern Counties East League, Stones believes there will be a clutch of sides fancying their chances.

“The league’s the big one. That’s what we really want,” he said, admitting that it’s too early to start making predictions.

“Skeg have always been up there challenging, but they’re gone now.

“Rustons will be strong, and then there are a few teams who are always tough and can be up there.

“But you never know how strong anyone is looking at this time of year.

“You never know what to expect until you’ve had a few games.”

However, the county cup is also a competition the Wongers are desperate to do well in.

“We’ve had a frustrating time in the cup recently,” Stones continued.

“Dale Johnson has been part of the management team for 30 years and he’s desperate to win the county cup.

“It’s the same for the players.”