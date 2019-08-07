Wongers kick off looking for goals

Horncastle Town are kicking off their Lincs League season looking for goals galore.

Manager Mickey Stones has tweaked his side’s playing style in pre-season, hoping it can bring the best out of his attackers.

“It’s really positive that in pre-season we’ve had the right people scoring goals,” he told The News.

“We’ve got probably five lads in the side who can score 10-plus goals for us form forward positions and two midfielders who could get eight or 10 goals this season.

“We’ve spoken a lot about getting forward and taking chances this year.

“I know that puts a bit of pressure on the lads at the back but we feel we’ve got goals in us.”

The Wongers kick off their campaign at home to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm), with the side fully aware that a good start is important to any team with title ambitions.

“The Lincs League looks stronger this season,” Stones added.

“I think it’s important to make a good start as, if you find yourself well off the top early on, it’s hard to get back up there.

“You read a lot about clubs signing new players and talking about winning it. Whether that makes you think clubs are stronger than they are, we’ll see.

“But I definitely think the league’s getting tougher each year and anyone can beat anyone.

“Whoever wins it will probably lose four or five games, it’s that tight.”

If narrow margins settle games then Stones wants to make sure his side give themselves every advantage.

“We need to make teams not want to play us this season,” he continued.

“Last year wasn’t our best but the previous two seasons we took points off every team.

“We need to be competitive like that in every game.”

The league will kick off with 13 teams as 2017-18 champions Ruston Sports have withdrawn from the competition.

“It’s really disappointing to be honest. They were champions the year before last and they’d brought a new coach in.

“I was expecting big things from them and they had a good core of players.

“Hopefully, they’ll be back soon. It takes the league down to 13 clubs so I hope we don’t lose anyone else in the season.”