Wongers help Lincolnshire progress in Inter-League

Two Horncastle Town players featured in the representative squad that progressed to the last 16 of the national FA Inter League Cup competition.

Scott Lowman and Andrew Bullivant were called up by manager Mick Fairweather for the first round tie against the Northants Combination, which was played at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park on Saturday.

Gary Nimmo and Jack Higginson (two) netted for Lincs in a 3-3 draw which saw keeper Blake Caldwell injured and replaced by Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes in extra-time.

The stand-in stopper made three saves as the hosts progressed from the spot.