Wongers heading into the unknown

Mickey Stones admits Horncastle Town don’t quite know what to expect as they travel to face Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

Late goals from Scott Lowman and Luke Blondel saw the Wongers beat Cleethorpes Town’s second string 4-3 in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League at the weekend.

At the same time, Borough’s 100 per cent start to the season was ended with a 9-0 thrashing against second-place Hykeham Town.

“It’s tough to predict anything,” Stones said.

“We thought going to Grimsby Borough would be a really tough game.

“Then they lose 9-0 and we pick up a win.

“You really don’t know what’s going to happen in this league.

“In our last three games, the one we drew we should’ve won, the one we won we should’ve lost. And we lost the one we should’ve drawn.

“You just don’t know what to expect.

“Wyberton are unbeaten this season, yet they’ve drawn with the side who are, on paper, probably the weakest team in the league.”

Heading north up the A16 to Humberston may be a case of entering the unknown for Town, but Stones has a simple message.

“We showed on Saturday we can win games,” he added.

“We just have to try to have our best squad available every weekend and go into every game looking to win.”

Borough Reserves sit third in the table with 12 points from five matches, while the Wongers are seventh, looking to start closing that five-point gap.

Kick off at Wilton Road will be at 3pm.