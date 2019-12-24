Wongers eye trophies

Mickey Stones has set his Horncastle Town side a challenge for 2020 - bring some silverware back to The Wong.

The club remain in three cup competitions, and manager Stones wants to do well in all of them.

“Going into 2020, we’re still in three cup competitions, so the ambition has to be to reach three finals,” he told The News.

“We take the cup games very seriously at the club, we always have done.

“The best we’ve done in recent seasons is two cup finals, so we have to want to improve on that.”

Town remain in the Supplementary Cup, Challenge Cup and also the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

It’s the county competition that will greet the Wongers on their return to action on January 4, when they travel to face Nettleham (KO 1.30pm).

“We have to be motivated for that one,” Stones added.

“We need to prepare properly and make sure we come back ready from the Christmas break.

“The county cup is the one the club has wanted to win for a long time.”

Town currently sit fourth in the Lincolnshire League.

And why they may struggle to catch the highfliers, Stones still has this message for his squad.

“It’s still important to do well in the league and keep momentum going,” he added.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up in the new year, but we’d like to cause some upsets.”