Horncastle Town were beaten 4-2 by Nettleham last night in their final home game of the season.

Jack Higginson bagged a hat-trick for the away side while Adam Croft was also on target.

Wongers skipper Chris Johnson and substitute Jasper Caudwell found the net for the hosts.

Horncastle complete their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League season at Wyberton on April 27.