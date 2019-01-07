Wongers book their place in county cup’s final four

Lincs Junior Cup

Horncastle Town 4 Epworth Town Colts 0

Horncastle Town will travel to face Tetney Rovers in the county cup semi-finals.

The Wongers booked their place in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup’s final four following Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Epworth Town Colts.

“I’m really pleased with the result,” said manager Mickey Stones.

“We said from the start of the season how important it was to do well in the county cup, so I’m pleased.

“It was a good performance, particularly as we haven’t played for three weeks.

“The performance was the pleasing thing, that and a clean sheet and some different goalscorers.”

Chris Johnson opened the scoring in the 37th minute, Andrew Bullivant doubling the advantage on the hour mark.

As the Wongers asserted their dominance they added two more in the final 10 minutes through Luke Blondel and Isaac Ward.

“The first one really killed it,” Stones added.

“It was clear to see we were the better side, but they were dangerous on the break and the longer it went on the more it suited them.

“But by the end it was comfortable for us and we played good football in the final half hour and didn’t pick up any injuries, which is always a worry when you come back.”

With Nathan Rawdon unavailable Ward slotted into right back, and the former Rochdale youth teamer excelled in the role, scoring his first goal for the club and looking a threat pushing forward.

“He could have had three or four,” added Stones.

“He’s getting used to the style of play in this league, it was a bit physical for him at first.

“But he’s doing well. He’s a good player, he’s going to be too good for us.”

Tetney progressed follwing a 4-1 victory over Boston League Ruskington Rovers.