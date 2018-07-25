Wongers bolster team with three signings

Horncastle Town have bolstered their squad with the arrival of three new signings.

Striker Jak Wright, midfielder Oli Dean and defender Isaac Ward have all linked up with the Wongers for the 2018-19 campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Ward has been on the books of Football League side Rochdale, but has opted to play locally after moving to the town.

Dean has returned to the club while Wright joins from Sleaford Sports Amateurs, who folded this summer.

Town have managed to retain last season’s squad, but midfielder Liam Papworth will not be regularly available due to work commitments, and looks likely to play most of his football with Boston League side Spilsby Town.

However, Jasper Caudwell will be available after missing last season through injury.

Mickey Stones will remain the Town manager, with last season’s joint-boss Andrew Shinn relinquishing the role but remaining on the coaching staff.

The Wongers won back the John Rawdon Memorial Trophy on Friday night.

In what was a far cry from last year’s 6-0 defeat to a Boston United XI, the two sides played out a goalless draw at The Wong.

But Town kept their cool to win 4-2 from the spot.

The annual fixture is played in memory of former Wongers manager and Pilgrims player John.

And last Tuesday the Wongers played out a goalless draw with United Counties League Premier Division side Pinchbeck United.

“We told the lads that if they wanted to win things last year this would be a big test for them,” Stones said.

“And we’re happy that they competed with them, both football-wise and physically.

“Both sides had chances but were a bit rusty. If this was in the season it’d probably have ended 4-4, but we were happy with the performance.”

Town will resume their warm-up matches on Saturday as they host Grimsby-based FC Wybers (KO 3pm).

Draws for the Lincolnshire League’s Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup have been made.

Supplementary Cup, round one: Immingham Town v Grimsby Borough Reserves, Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Ruston Sports, Nettleham v Louth Town, Brigg Town CIC v Lincoln United Reserves, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Cleethorpes Town Reserves; Byes - Wyberton, Horncastle Town, Spalding United Development.

Challenge Cup, round one: Lincoln Unitedd Reserves v Wyberton, Horncastle Town v Spalding United Development, Nettleham v Ruston Sports, Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Cleethorpes Town Reserves, Louth Town v Immingham Town; Byes - Lincoln Moorlands Railway, Grimsby Borough Reserves, Brigg Town CIC.