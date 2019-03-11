Wongers beaten by Wolves in East Lindsey derby clash

Horncastle Town were edged out in their East Lindsey derby by basement boys Louth Town.

The result is a frustrating one for the Wongers who were looking to build upon last weekend’s 2-1 win at Lincoln United’s Development Squad, which ended their three-game winless run.

However, it was the White Wolves who claimed the three points, their third league victory of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign.

Frazer Chapman’s two goals earned him the man-of-the-match award and Paul Coulam added a third for the hosts at Saltfleetby.

Luke Blondel was on target for the Wongers, with Andrew Bullivant adding a second in the final minute.

The result leaves Horncastle in ninth, five points clear of the bottom three, but eager to get back on track as they face Ruston Sports on Saturday (KO 3pm).