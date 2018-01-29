Wongers back to the top after Rustons victory

Lincolnshire League

Ruston Sports 0 Horncastle Town 3

Luke Blondel.

Horncastle Town returned to the top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League following a 3-0 win at Ruston Sports.

The Wongers moved up from fourth spot to leapfrog the team who began Saturday on top of the pile, thanks to a brace from Andrew Bullivant and Liam Papworth’s clinical finish.

It was also the side’s first clean sheet since October 21, against a side who had scored past them 10 times in their previous three meetings this season.

“We were really pleased. Everyone was bang up for it,” said joint-manager Andrew Shinn after seeing his side beat Rustons for the first time this campaign.

Ben Fidling.

“It was a totally different sort of game, and everyone found their bottle.

“I think we bottled it a bit last time (against Rustons), but on Saturday the lads were all backing each other up.

“It was much better.”

Bullivant opened the scoring in the 27th minute and doubled the advantage just before the hour mark, netting both of his goals from corners.

He then turned provider to set Papworth clear on goal in the 69th minute, the Horncastle man securing victory with a composed finish.

“We changed it a little bit and played a different formation,” said Shinn.

“We went a bit more defensive with 4-5-1 because we knew their full backs like getting forward.

“They had one off the line, but we felt in control of the game.”

Shinn was quick to point the finger at three players he believed stood out in a fine team performance.

The boss added: “Scott Lowman was outstanding as a defensive midfielder, he cut out everything.

“Fids (Ben Fidling) went in at left back because we knew what their winger could do, and he played really well.

“Luke Blondel was up front by himself and battled for everything, he was being strong, holding it up and taking a few kicks.

“They were the players for me.”