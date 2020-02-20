Wongers are ready to have their say in the title race

Horncastle Town are determined to have their say in the Lincolnshire League title race - beginning with Saturday’s trip to table topping Hykeham Town.

The fourth-placed Wongers head to Lincoln looking to make ground on third-placed Mooorlands Railway, and if that means reeling in the runaway leaders then manager Mickey Stones will have no complaints.

Hykeham lead Gainsborough Trinity Reserves by 11 points, but have played two matches more.

Were Horncastle to upset their hosts this weekend it could give the chasing pack hope.

“If we can get a result it’ll make it really interesting,” Stones told The News.

“Especially with us still having to play Gainsborough and Moorlands as well.

“We can still have a big involvement in who wins the league.

“It’s a big game for them and the pressure’s on them and not us.”

Town were left without a game at the weekend as Storm Dennis played havoc with the league schedule, their fixture against Grimsby Borough Reserves being postponed.

“It was frustrating but we saw it coming with the weather forecast,” Stones said.

“We had all week to get used to the fact it probably wasn’t going to be played.

“It was really disappointing as we wanted to get a game in and help us get ready for Hykeham.

“But their game was off as well, which is a positive for us.

“They’ll probably be feeling the same way and wanted to play as they’ve been struggling for goals recently and would be wanting to get back to their best form.”

Hykeham have won their past five contests, narrowly edging away wins at Sleaford Town Rangers and Trinity in their previous two games.

Stones, however, believes he will have no problems getting his side psyched up for the weekend’s contest.

“The lads always seem to be able to get up for the bigger games, especially away from home. It’s one of our strengths,” he said.

“They’re a good side but we still want to get a result against them.

“They won their last two games 1-0, both with late goals and when we played them at our place they struggled to break us down (a 2-2 draw).

“We need to try to keep them out in the same way and take our chances.

“It’ll be on their 4G surface. Some people will think that favours them but the lads are looking forward to it. The last time we played on a 4G we won 6-0.”

Moorlands Railway, meanwhile, have a six-point advantage over the Wongers, plus the advantage of a game in hand.

Gaining ground offers another incentive for Stones’ side this weekend, with Town desperate to earn a top-three finish.

Kick off will be at 3pm.