Wongers are ready to go on the attack

Horncastle Town will spend pre-season working on a new attacking formation.

Manager Mickey Stones wants to tweak the Wongers’ playing style for the upcoming Lincs League campaign, and will use a series of warm-up matches to ensure his side can begin the season strongly.

Town will play their first friendly this Friday at United Counties League Premier Division outfit Pinchbeck United (KO 7pm).

“It’ll probably be our toughest test in pre-season and it’s our first game,” Stones told The News.

“It’s a big one for us.

“We want to play a more attacking style this year.

“We’re aware that if you want to play attacking football then you have to be fit.

“The first few training sessions have been really positive but we’re aware you can’t just say ‘be more attacking’.

“We have to work on it and that’s what these pre-season games are all about, making sure we get to the right levels for August 10.

“I don’t expect fantastic results in pre-season, it’s about building up.”

The Wongers will host Susie’s Stars on July 19 and a Boston United XI in the John Rawdon Memorial Trophy seven days later.

The pre-season schedule ends with visits from Boston League sides Fulbeck on July 30 and Railway Athletic on August 2.