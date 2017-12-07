Wongers are ready for the Inter League Cup

Andrew Shinn hopes that an additional week’s rest will help his walking wounded get back to full fitness.

Horncastle Town are without a fixture this weekend as the Lincolnshire FA representative side will be in action.

And while the Wongers boss admits he would rather get back to action in a bid to improve upon the weekend’s 3-3 draw with Immingham Town, he does accept that the addest rest could work to his side’s advantage.

“I don’t want a week off, we want to be at it again,” Shinn said.

“When you have a result like we did you want to go again and get a win.

“But that’s the way it is.”

Striker Michael Harness and keeper Lewis Burchnall both missed Saturday’s trip to the north of the county through injury, while Elliott Andrew was out with illness and Dave Marshall was also unavailable.

“I supose it does give us that extra week,” Shinn said.

“Maybe we can get a few of the lads back and available.”

This Saturday sees the Lincolnshire Football League representative side hosting the Staffordshire County Senior League at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm).

Due to Lincs League players involved in the FA Inter League Cup, there will be no fixtures across the division.

However, Town’s Shinn, Nathan Rawdon, Chris Johnson and Ben Fidling have all received call-ups, while Harness and Burchnall would have also been involved were they not out of action.

“It’s good for the club to have lads involved,” Shinn said, suggesting it could also spur on the younger players to perform.

“It’s a good competition and I like it.

“We have other players I think are good enough to be in the side and, if they keep playing well, I hope they’ll get their chance.”