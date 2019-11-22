Wongers are moving in the right direction

Mickey Stones believes his side’s entertaining draw with Hykeham proves Horncastle Town were right to change their playing style.

This summer the Wongers attempted to go more attacking in a bid to score more goals and, more importantly, win more games.

After finding their feet early in the season, Town have now lost just once in their past 10 games, and have already scored more than they did in the whole of last season.

And Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Lincs League leaders Hykeham was another nod in the right direction.

“We’ll get a lot of confidence from that,” Stones said.

“You ask questions when you try to change things until you get a result like that and prove you can compete against the league’s top sides.

“We wanted to be more attacking and play a bit more football, and the game was like that on Saturday.

“It was end-to-end, full of chances and with a bit of needle. I don’t think you’d get a better free entry game around here on the day.

“We’ve got a handful of players on seven or eight goals and we’ve already scored more than last year, which makes you have confidence your’e doing the right thing.”

While the Wongers sit 11 points adrift of the leaders, they remain in the Lincs Junior Cup, Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup.

“We’re not going to win the league, but it’s important now to buid on that result,” Stones added.

“We wanted a good result against a big side, to prove to ourselves that we were capable of it.

“We don’t want to be just beating the sides we’re expected to beat. We want to show the better sides what we’re capable of. We need to compete in every game.”