Wongers are looking for more cup magic

Horncastle Town are hoping for more cup magic this weekend as they host Market Rasen.

The Wongers have already booked their place in two semi-finals this campaign, and turn their attention to the SR Sports Therapy Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday.

“It’s a difficult one,” manager Mickey Stones said.

“They haven’t had the best start to the season, but we know they’ll look to make it hard for us.

“We have to play to our best level, that’s what we want to do.”

The two sides are no strangers, having formerly been Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League rivals before Rasen dropped out of the league.

They now compete in Division Three of the East Lincs Football Combination, where they sit sixth.

While Horncastle completed an unbeaten October with four wins and a draw, their opponents haven’t enjoyed similar success.

They have won just one of their eight contests this season, a 3-1 home success against AFC Grainthorpe, arriving on October 12.

“They’re young lads from what I’ve heard,” Stones added.

“A few of them play with (Horncastle midfielder) Scott Lowman at Wragby on a Sunday.

“They lost one game 10-0 (at Burgh Athletic). But it’ll be a different game and I’m sure they’ll be up for it.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 1.30pm.

Michael Harness scored the winner as Horncastle moved into the final four of the Supplementary Cup on Saturday.

The Wongers are now into their second semi-final of the season, having already achieved similar success in the Challenge Cup.

Town hosted Lincoln United Development, with player-manager Stones also on target for the hosts at The Wong before Harness grabbed the winning goal in the 80th minute. Cristovao Pissi scored for United.