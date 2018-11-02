Wongers are looking for a Swifts success

Horncastle Town will kick off their quest for Lincs Junior Cup glory at Chapel Swifts on Saturday, and manager Mickey Stones is desperate for his side to avoid a potential banana skin.

Following Supplementary Cup and Challenge Cup wins in the past two seasons, The Wongers head to the east coast looking to add to their collection and make long-serving management team stalwart Dale Johnson very happy.

“It’s the biggest cup of the three for us,” Stones told The News.

“The club and the committee are desperate for us to win it, which adds a little extra pressure.

“Dale’s been involved in football for years and he’s never won it, and he wants us to do it so he can retire.”

Opponents Chapel Swifts top Division Two of the East Lincs Football Combination, but they aren’t a complete unknown quantity for the Lincs League side.

“We know a little bit about them,” Stones continued.

“They played Scamblesby on Saturday so we had them watched.

“Scamblesby beat them 1-0 but it wasn’t the best of conditions.”

The Wongers were without a fixture on Saturday, and Stones wants his squad to be at their best from the off.

He said: “You can get some upsets in the county cup. We’re playing at Skegness Grammar School and there’s only one official.

“So we know the lads need to have the right mindset if we’re to avoid an upset.

“We’ve got everyone fit and available for us, which hasn’t been the case so far this season, so that’s good.

“We want to try to get a couple of early goals to knock their confidence.”

The match kicks off at 1.30pm.