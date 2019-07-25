Wongers and Pilgrims pay tribute to John

Horncastle Town will host a Boston United XI in the annual John Rawdon Memorial Trophy on Friday night.

The competition commemorates the former Wongers manager who was also on the books of the Pilgrims as a player.

“It’s one of those where you pray for good weather because it’s a really good social event for the town,” Horncastle manager Mickey Stones said.

“People are there chatting and drinking and maybe the football takes aside step on the night, but it’s a great way to remember John.”

John’s sons Will, who plays for Newark Flowserve, and John jnr, who has returned to play for Horncastle this season, will both be involved in the match against a youthful Boston side.

“It’s a tough game against a young side who will be fit and offer a real test for us,” Stones added.

“It’s also the game where we start thinning down the squad a little and giving players 90 minutes or so.”

The match will kick off at 7.30pm.

Town beat Boston Premier champions Spilsby Town 6-3 on Friday night.

Jasper Caudwell and Jake O’Callaghan both grabbed braces for Horncastle.

Josh Kisby and Archie Parry also got on the scoresheet.