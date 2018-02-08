Wongers aiming for a Borough hat-trick

Horncastle Town are hoping to make it a hat-trick of victories over rivals Grimsby Borough Academy on Saturday.

The Wongers travel to the Lucarlys Sports Ground hoping to pick up three vital points against another side in the mix at the top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolshire League.

Town have a good record against their opponents so far this season, recording two wins in their two previous meetings.

However, joint-manager Andrew Shinn concedes that his side still don’t really know what to expect from their opponents.

“We don’t know a lot about them,” he said.

“It sounds strange but you don’t hear a lot about what they and the other teams (in the north of the county) are doing, like you do with some of the other clubs around us.

“We’ll just have to turn up on the day with our plan and try to win the match.

“It was a bit of a niggly game last time but we’ll just try to do our job.”

Horncastle beat Borough 2-0 at The Wong in September in the reverse fixture, while they followed that up with a 3-1 Challenge Cup quarter-final win in November.

However, this time there will be no home comforts for Town.

“The important thing for us is that we put out our strongest 17 because it’s another chance to pick up three points,” Shinn added.

“We want to win every game we play and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Kick off will be at 2pm.