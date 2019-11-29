Wongers aiming for a Benington cup double

Mickey Stones hopes lightning will strike twice as Horncastle Town prepare to face Benington for the second successive season.

Last season the Wongers overcame their Boston League opponents on their way to reaching the Lincolnshire Junior Cup final.

And if Town are to go one better than last season’s 3-1 defeat to Brigg Town, they will have to get past Benington once again.

“We really made it hard for ourselves there last season in difficult conditions,” said boss Stones, reflecting upon a 2-1 victory which saw Jac Wright and Luke Blondel get the vital goals for the away side.

“It took moments of quality to win the game for us.

“We want to do the job as professionally as possible this year.

“Hopefully we can make it a bit more comfortable for us.”

In-form Horncastle have only lost one of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions and have already scored 18 times in the county cup this campaign.

Their 6-1 victory over College Wanderers was followed up by the 12-0 home drubbing of Market Rasen Town.

Now they are preparing for their third consecutive home tie in the competition, something Stones says will aid his side as he looks to lift the trophy which has so far eluded him as manager.

“It’s massive for us,” he added.

“We get good crowds and that gives us an extra 10-20 per cent.

“Their place is a bit different to The Wong.

“We got changed in a Portakabin and there’s no lights. It’ll be different for us this time.

“We’ve been scoring a lot of goals lately so we want to continue that if we can and try to make it as comfortable as possible.”

Kick off will be at 1.30pm.

The Wongers were without a fixture this weekend due to the Lincs League Representative Side being in action.