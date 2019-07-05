Wilson is new reserves boss

Horncastle Town boss Mickey Stones is casting his eye over a few hopefuls in pre-season training.

The Wongers boss is running the rule over a number of players keen to impress the Lincs League side, but he will not be rushed into decisions.

“We’ve got a few lads training with us,” he said.

“But we’ll look at them and not make any decisions until pre season’s over.

“In my mind I’ve got a squad of 16, but we have to see how that works out.”

Liam Wilson, the nephew of former Horncastle manager Glen Maddison, has been announced as the club’s new reserve team manager.

He will take charge of the Boston Saturday League outfit during the upcoming campaign.

The senior set up train together in midweeks and enjoy a close relationship, something Stones is aiming to continue.

“In the past we all trained together and afterwards we’d speak to the reserve team management about the players we’d both be using that week,” he said.

“That’s worked well and I hope it can continue.

“Liam has his ideas and wants to bring some new players in. It’s looking really positive.”