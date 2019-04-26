We want to win for Jonno and Shinny

Long-serving Horncastle Town skipper Chris Johnson will play his final game for the Wongers as they prepare to end their campaign at Wyberton on Saturday.

The central defender has decided the time is right to blow the final whistle on his 11-year spell with the team, while long-serving player and former joint-manager Andrew Shinn looks set to hang up his boots.

Andrew Shinn.

With that in mind, manager Mickey Stones is calling on his squad to give those players a send off to remember.

“Jonno’s been with the club 11 years and we want to win it for him as much as anything,” Stones told The News.

“He’s been great for the club and it’s fitting that we’re playing Wyberton as they’re probably the club he’s had his biggest battles with over the years.

“It’s the same for Shinny. He started playing for the club around 1998-99. He started playing 20 years ago and he’s been another big player for us.

“Those two are among the players who have that bit of extra experience and know how to be clever in a game. We’ll miss them both.”

But it’s not just the departing players that Stones wants to claim victory for.

“It’s important we try to enjoy the game and give the lads something to think about over the summer,” he added.

“We want them to come back looking forward to next season.”

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 3pm.

Town were beaten 4-2 by Nettleham last Wednesday in their final home game of the Lincs League season.

Jack Higginson bagged a hat-trick for the away side, while Adam Croft was also on target. Wongers skipper Johnson and substitute Jasper Caudwell found the net for the hosts.