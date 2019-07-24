‘Underdogs’ feeling buzz of the FA Vase

Manager Mickey Stones says there is a buzz at Horncastle Town this season - and that’s been aided by the club’s inclusion in the FA Vase.

And while the Wongers may class themselves as underdogs when Sherwood Colliery visit town, they are hoping to take further steps on the road to Wembley.

“It’s a fair draw, to be honest,” said Stones of the first round qualifying match which will take place on August 31.

“We wanted to play someone different and avoid teams we know like Skegness or Sleaford.

“They’re a good standardbut the lads have to be up for it.

“There’s certainly a different atmosphere at the club already this season and I think the Vase will only help that and give everyone something to look forward to.”

Work is going on behind the scenes to ensure The Wong meets ground criteria for the competition, including putting up temporary fencing and purchasing a fourth official’s board, stretcher and bell for the match officials to prepare the teams for kick off.

“If we win the game then the prize money will be going on covering these things,” added Stones, discussing the £550 which goes to the victorious side.

“But these are things that will benefit the club long term.”

East Midlands Counties Football League side Sherwood play at a higher level than the Wongers, but Town will be hoping home advantage plays into their hands.

“It’s important to start the season well,” Stones added.

“You have to in the Lincs League or interest can go quickly.

“But we want to be in good shape for the Vase game.

“It would be great to get the town behind us for the game. It’s brilliant for the town to be playing in the FA Vase.

“We’re excited about it, even if we are the underdogs in the game.

“We have to charge entry, that’s part of the rules of the competition.

“But we’ve gone with the minimum amount of £3 and £1 concessions. It would be great to see a crowd of around 200 there.”