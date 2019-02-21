TRANSFER GOSSIP: Real Madrid could use Gareth Bale as part of a deal for Eden Hazard | Manchester United ready to give Marcus Rashford new six-year contract | PSG plan move for Chelsea star

Real Madrid could let Gareth Bale leave in the summer - and may use the Welshman as part of a deal for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard or Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Marca)

Manchester United are ready to give England striker Marcus Rashford a new six-year contract after making a breakthrough with negotiations. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is also a target for Bayern Munich. (The Sun)

Former France and PSG coach Laurent Blanc will be among the contenders to replace Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea sack the Italian. (London Evening Standard)

Barcelona are in talks over selling Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Italian club Inter Milan. (AS)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing James Rodriguez have been dealt a blow with the Colombian international, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, suggesting he will return to parent club Real Madrid in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Miguel Almiron was being tracked by Manchester United before joining Newcastle. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds United’s season is being captured by a film company based in the city and could land the club a documentary deal. (Daily Mail)

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini could make his return from a serious knee injury against Fulham on Friday. (The Times)

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira is being monitored by Lyon after impressing as Nice manager. (The Sun)